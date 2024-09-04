Two vehicle collision in east London sends three to hospital
London Fire Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Trafalgar Road.
All southbound lanes were blocked, with backups and delays extending for several hours.
Three people were assessed by paramedics and transported to local hospitals.
