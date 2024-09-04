LONDON
London

    • 216 charges laid by Huron County OPP over Labour Day long weekend

    Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    Huron County OPP have laid a total of 216 charges following the Labour Day long weekend traffic campaign.

    The campaign ran from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

    The main focus was on distracted driving, alcohol and drug impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving and lack of seat belt use.

    Here’s a breakdown of charges laid:

    • 149 speeding charges
    • 12 seatbelt non-compliance charges
    • Five impaired operation charges
    • Three stunt driving charges
    • 10 insurance infraction charges
    • One other criminal code traffic offence
    • 36 other provincial offence charges

    Huron OPP issued 74 warnings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News