LONDON
London

    • Tractor collides with hydro pole, closes road in Perth South

    (Source: Stratford Police Service) (Source: Stratford Police Service)
    A tractor that left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole this afternoon will see the road closed for the next several hours.

    Stratford police have closed Line 10 between Road 163 and Road 137 in the Township of Perth South.

    Updates will be provided when available. 

