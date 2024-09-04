Enhancements to Budweiser Gardens include state-of-the-art scoreboard

A new state-of-the-art scoreboard hangs over centre ice at Budweiser Gardens.

“We are thrilled about the scoreboard upgrade at Budweiser Gardens," Kelly Austin, General Manager with Oak View Group said in a news release.

"It will feature cutting-edge high-definition displays and interactive features designed to engage fans like never before. By investing in this upgrade, we aim to create a more dynamic and entertaining atmosphere. This initiative reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of arena innovation, ensuring that Budweiser Gardens remains a place where unforgettable memories are made."

Budweiser Gardens said that the board weighs 12,250 pounds, with a wrap-around surface area of 132 square meters.

“All of us at OES are both honoured and thrilled, to extend our longstanding partnership with Budweiser Gardens by unveiling the new high-definition LED center-hung scoreboard” said OES Scoreboards Director Jean-Paul Grice.

“Being involved with this iconic venue offers us a great opportunity to demonstrate our cutting-edge technology and commitment to enhancing the fan experience within our community.”

The London Knights also are excited to bring “an NHL quality scoreboard” to their fans, according to Alex Brown, director of marketing for the Knights.

It will also be used during London Lightning games.

“The London Lightning are very excited for what it brings to the sports fans and concert goers alike,” said Vito Frijia, Lightning owner.

“We also want to thank OES for designing such an amazing piece of technology. We look forward to all the exciting things to things we can do for our fans.”

OES Scoreboards has taken apart the former scoreboard at Budweiser Gardens and repurposed the panels into two new screens in the standing room section (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Along with the new high-quality scoreboard, OES has added two more screens in the standing room section.

“We’ve taken down the panels and repurposed them into two new screens in the corners,” said Jeff Stewart, CEO of OES Scoreboards.

“It means more room for player stats, more room for fan engagement. The more square footage of screen we can get up there, the more entertaining for the fans.”

Budweiser Gardens said that the scoreboard is part of a renovation project, which includes upgrades to digital signage around the arena with a total investment of $1.8 million.

They also added 38 luxury suites, and concession stands will also see enhancements.