Tech companies take notice; London ranks top five in emerging tech markets in CBRE report
The booming tech sector in London is being noticed on an international scale.
“London has seen significant, employment growth in the tech sector over the last five years,” said CBRE Associate VP, Greg Harris.
CBRE’s annual Scoring Tech Talent report which covers 75 North American markets, ranks the top 50 tech markets in the U.S. and Canada. It outlines tech talent labour market trends amid economic shifts and increased remote hiring.
Although London didn't make the top 50 tech markets, it ranked fourth of the next 25 emerging tech markets.
“We've seen over 88 per cent, growth in employment in the tech sector. What this indicates for London is that there's a strong possibility that in the future, we will start to see interest from some tech companies who are attracted to London because of the amount of employment available, the talent level of that employment, as well as the cost of living and cost of operations,” explained Harris.
The CEO and co-founder of local tech company interVal, Trevor Greenway agrees that London is the place to build and grow a business.
London tech company interVal’s employees as seen in the Westmount offices location (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
“There's lots of great, you know, educational centers in our backyard. And I think that we can do a much better job as London businesses to make sure that that brain drain doesn't go anywhere. And really kind of supporting each other and building out together like, we've got a great growing population,” said Greenway.
The report results come as no surprise to the London Economic Development Corporation (LEDC).
“London is home to numerous innovative tech companies. We've got about over 400 tech companies here. And if you've ever, you know, played a game or used a bank machine or from a screen at Tim Hortons, you're likely interacting with tech that has been made right here in London,” explained Christine Wildon, LEDC’s director of workforce development.
The tech market is predominantly led by software developers, but CBRE said that they've also seen a huge increase in employment related to artificial intelligence, which is expected given the surge in activity in that market space.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Former public servant pleads guilty to breach of trust after directing contracts to own company
The RCMP says a former federal public servant has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge connected with financial activities while he worked for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.