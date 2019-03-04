

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued another cold weather alert as frigid and windy conditions move into the region.

A cold weather alert is issued when temperatures drop below the -15C mark.

Monday morning, temperatures - with the wind chill - fell to -22C, and a low of -24C with the wind chill is expected overnight into Tuesday.

The alert will end Tuesday morning as temperatures rise again.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU, said in a statement, “It’s been a cold winter and while a lot of people in London and Middlesex County are taking the steps necessary to stay warm, we still find that there are other folks who don’t take these frigid conditions seriously."

Everyone should be covering exposed skin and dressing in layers to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

Local agencies are being asked to prepare for an increase in demand Monday night.

A list of warming centres is available on the City of London website.

If you see someone in distress due to the cold, but it is not a medical emergency, contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273.