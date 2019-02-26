

Brent Lale, CTV London





Three times in a 24-hour span, there were multi-vehicle pileups on major Ontario highways.

“Ninety per cent of the so-called accidents are preventable,” says IPASS Driving School’s Carmel Tse.

“Most drivers in Ontario are driving too close. If the storm just hits, you need to have space to avoid collisions.”

Drivers stranded in the major pileups in Barrie told CTV News that police were going around checking on the welfare of drivers - and told them they would be delayed for a few hours while the wreckage was cleaned up.

Others wondered how to proceed with an insurance claim.

“Do they consider this a natural disorder,” said Kevin Neighswander. “Should be we exchanging information?”

One thing is certain. OPP and driving experts recommend you stay in your vehicle. It is designed to take the impact.

“It’s safer than getting outside,” adds Tse. “Don’t go behind guard rails because vehicles can smash through guard rails.”

He emphasizes never stand between cars. Getting out of your car can lead to fatalities.

Last week in New York, a crash made national news when Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed Jorge Jimenez after he exited his vehicle on the highway.

Back at IPASS driving school in London, Tse says drivers should be giving about eight seconds of following distance during adverse conditions on a multi-lane highway.

“Travel in a staggered pattern, so you have an escape route,” he adds.

Experts do say the best way to avoid putting yourself in a dangerous situation, is to avoid travel on days where there is blowing snow.