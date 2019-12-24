LONDON, ONTARIO -- Shawn and Katie Cottrill are the number 1 ranked mixed doubles curling team in Canada.

Following a strong showing at tournaments this fall, the married couple jumped to #1 in Canada. The duo, who curl out of the Wingham Golf and Curling Club, have been curling most of their lives, but have only been a curling together for the past 5 years.

The couple say they have their eyes set on the Winter Olympics, where mixed doubles curling made it’s debut in 2018.