Featured
Western researcher awarded Order of the British Empire
Adrian Owen, one of the world's foremost neuroscientists, has been recruited to The University of Western Ontario in London, Ont.
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:44PM EDT
A Western University neuroscientist was at Buckingham Palace Thursday to receive his Order of the British Empire medal.
Dr. Adrian Owen, the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging at Western University, was granted the honour for his services to scientific research.
Owen is the author of Into the Grey Zone, a New York Times bestselling book on his work with patients believed to have been in vegetative states.