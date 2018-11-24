

The Canadian Press





Rouge et Or quarterback Hugo Richard ended his university football career in style on Saturday, leading his Laval Rouge et Or to a 34-20 victory over the Western Mustangs in the 54th Vanier Cup.

Laval extracted a measure of revenge against the No. 1-ranked Mustangs, who beat the Rouge et Or 39-17 in last year's national football championship in Hamilton.

This time, in near-ideal November football weather, Richard thrilled the 12,380 hometown fans by completing 23-of-31 pass attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

The fifth-year QB also ran for 60 yards and a score.

Laval has won 10 Vanier Cups in the 26-year history of the program. Western was hoping to add an eight title and keep a 23-game undefeated streak alive.

This was the third time Laval and Western have met in the Vanier Cup. The Rouge et Or won the first matchup in 2008.

Western QB Chris Merchant completed 26-of-46 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown but was intercepted three times.

Laval led 10-0 after the first quarter and was up 17-13 at the half before shutting out Western's offence until 10-minute mark of the fourth.

Merchant hit Cole Majors with a 25-yard touchdown with two minutes left to cut the deficit to 14. But the comeback attempt was emphatically halted when a Hail May pass from Merchant was intercepted in the final minute.