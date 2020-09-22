LONDON, ONT. -- Mosquitoes trapped in Sifton Bog have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

This is the first time the virus has been found in that area since 2018.

“Even as temperatures start to decrease, we want to remind residents that mosquitoes are still biting and it is important to remain vigilant in preventing those bites. We still need to think about protecting ourselves and our family members,” says Jeremy Hogeveen, Vector-Borne Disease Coordinator with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“You can prevent bites by covering exposed skin or using repellants that contain DEET or Icaridin.”

The health unit says 80 per cent of those who become infected with the virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms. Less than one per cent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill.

It is recommending the following to keep safe from West Nile Virus: