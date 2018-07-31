

CTV London





The West Nile Virus has rears its ugly head in London for the first time this season.

A trap in the Wharncliffe Road and Springbank Drive area was found to contain mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.

The Middlesex-London health unit is warning residents to to protect themselves from mosquito bites by covering exposed skin or using repellents that contain DEET and remove standing water from your property.

“While we continue our mosquito surveillance and control efforts in the region, we want to remind people across London and Middlesex County that they need to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” says Jeremy Hogeveen, Vector-Borne Disease Coordinator with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

Although less than one percent of people who get infected with the virus get seriously ill.