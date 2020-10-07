LONDON, ONT -- Bridge Street in Port Stanley, Ont. has been transformed into Matheson, Massachusetts this week as a popular Netflix series begins filming in the beach town.

Season 2 of the popular horror-drama series ‘Locke and Key’ will be filming in the Elgin County village from Wednesday to Friday.

Some businesses have seen their facades overhauled as fictional stores set in New England.

"Elgin County, and Port Stanley specifically, has become quite the hotspot for filming over the years," said Alan Smith, general manager of Economic Development for the County of Elgin.

"The economic spinoff from the filming industry is terrific for our local business community," said Smith.

Maine Street Productions has crews in the village and there will be some traffic disruptions over the next three days.

Colborne Street between Matilda Street and Charlotte Street will be affected Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Birdge Street will be fully closed between Colborne Street and Colonel Bostwick Street Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More to come.