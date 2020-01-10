LONDON, ONT. -- The new sci-fi show 'See,' which will be filming in St. Thomas, Ont. starting in February, is looking for extras.

The St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation is putting out the call for the five- to six-month filming, which will take place just south of the city along Sunset Drive.

The Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) headed Apple TV drama is set in a future where only two million people are left, and all have lost their sight.

Local filming will be done outdoors, Monday to Friday, from February until June or July. Days can last 10-15 hours.

Costumes will be provided, but anyone interested is being warned they'll need "some good thermal underwear and socks for under your costume."

Only those 18 years of age and older are being considered.

Those who would like to be involved must also be okay with wearing prosthetics, wearing real fur, wool, leather and hemp, okay with touching and a "natural feel."

Proper paperwork showing eligibility to work and safety training must be presented on the first day of filming. Details are available on the St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation website.

A 'go see' for those interested is being held at Fanshawe Employment Services at the Elgin Centre, 417 Wellington Street, St. Thomas on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - anyone applying must bring the required information and be prepared to be photographed.

Non-union pay is $14 per hour, with an eight-hour minimum guarantee.