LONDON, ONT. -- Perth County has recorded its first instance of West Nile Virus in 2020.

Mosquitoes caught in a trap in Mitchell were found to carry the virus.

“It’s not surprising to see positive mosquito pools in the month of August,” says Kaitlyn Kelly, Public Health Inspector. “In the late summer months, people are at greatest risk of contracting West Nile Virus, so it is important to protect yourself while outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.”

Huron Perth Public Health has been trapping and testing mosquitoes since June 8.

Larvicide has been applied to roadside catch basins in Stratford, St. Marys, Listowel and Mitchell to help reduce mosquito breeding.

Here's some tips to protect from getting mosquito bites: