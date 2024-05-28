Light rainfall to start the day on Tuesday
Tuesday starts with overcast conditions in the London region, with the chance for light rainfall as we move through the day.
"By noon hour, 15 C and 19 C Tuesday afternoon, winds will shift as we head into the later afternoon and evening," said CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison. "[There will be] light rainfall around Huron and Perth first thing in the morning, moving through Middlesex, St. Thomas, Port Stanley, some light showers around the noon hour.
There is the possibility of a few pop-up thunderstorms towards Sarnia-Lambton and areas of western Elgin County.
"I'm expecting most of these storm action to miss London but we can't rule it out," said Atchison.
Through the rest of the week, sunshine returns Wednesday with overnight lows will dropping into the single digits, between 6 C and 8 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 19
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Low 8.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Thursday: Sunny. High 17.
Friday: Sunny. High 22.
Saturday: Sunny. High 24.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER 'It’s going to be a battle': Undefeated Knights and Spirit sets up epic matchup Wednesday at Memorial Cup
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO $4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tanks reach Rafah's centre as Israel presses assault despite global scrutiny
Israeli tanks reached the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, witnesses said, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza city that has sparked global condemnation.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
Arm of mummy came off after mishandling by museum staff: Mexican government
Mexico's federal archaeology agency on Monday accused the conservative-governed city of Guanajuato of mistreating one of the country’s famous mummified 19th century bodies.
Five of Ontario's top 10 worst roads are located in the Toronto area
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
DEVELOPING In Trump's hush money trial, prosecutors and defence lawyers are poised to make final pitch to jury
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in Donald Trump's hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments to the jury Tuesday, each side looking to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president to be charged with felony crimes.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.