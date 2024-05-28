Light rainfall to start the day on Tuesday

Tuesday starts with overcast conditions in the London region, with the chance for light rainfall as we move through the day.

"By noon hour, 15 C and 19 C Tuesday afternoon, winds will shift as we head into the later afternoon and evening," said CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison. "[There will be] light rainfall around Huron and Perth first thing in the morning, moving through Middlesex, St. Thomas, Port Stanley, some light showers around the noon hour.

There is the possibility of a few pop-up thunderstorms towards Sarnia-Lambton and areas of western Elgin County.

"I'm expecting most of these storm action to miss London but we can't rule it out," said Atchison.

Through the rest of the week, sunshine returns Wednesday with overnight lows will dropping into the single digits, between 6 C and 8 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 19

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Low 8.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday: Sunny. High 17.

Friday: Sunny. High 22.

Saturday: Sunny. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.