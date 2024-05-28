LONDON
London

Animal protection advocacy group launching opposition to Reptilia

Reptilia London at Westmount Commons Mall in London, Ont. is seen in April 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Reptilia London at Westmount Commons Mall in London, Ont. is seen in April 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
Share

‘Zoocheck’ isn't waiting for the legal wrangling to finish — the animal protection advocates are launching their opposition to Reptilia's London location

On Friday, the city and Reptilia requested another delay in order to work out terms of settlement.

Meanwhile, Zoocheck officials believe Reptilia is trying to ensure the city declares that it is not in violation of London’s exotic animals bylaw.

The bylaw only permits the display of species native to the region.

Zoocheck, through its lawyer, Is asking for intervener status to argue against any compromise.

The issue will return to court June 14. 

