LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a New Year’s Eve murder in Toronto.

Kedar Guerra, 38, of Sarnia was one of three people charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Clinton Phil Williams.

Williams was shot in a parking garage in Toronto on New Year’s Eve, he later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Toronto police were able to identify three suspects in the shooting, one of which was Guerra who was known to live in Sarnia.

Toronto police reached out to Sarnia police to help locate the suspect.

On Monday police attended an address and were able to locate and arrest Guerra without incident.

Two people from Toronto have also been arrested and are facing charges of First Degree Murder.

With files from CTV Toronto.