Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, three teenagers walked into a business located in the area of Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street West.

Police said that once inside, the teens ran through the store yelling profanities, threw groceries at shoppers, assaulted an employee, stole items and fired an alleged firearm into the air before fleeing the scene on foot.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls were made and a description of the teens was provided to police.

Officers attended the scene and two of the teens were arrested outside the business, while the third fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

Police said that a search of the teens yielded the stolen items and an imitation cap gun firearm.

As a result of arresting the teen who fled the scene, one officer received minor injuries and required medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, three teens aged 17, 15 and 14 years old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged jointly with causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing.

The 17-year-old youth has also been charged with one count of possessing property or thing not exceeding $5,000 obtained by crime within Canada.

The 15-year-old youth has also been charged with the following offences:

Theft not exceeding $5,000/shoplifting

Possess weapon, etc./dangerous to the public peace

The 14-year-old youth has also been charged with the following offences:

Assault

Assault with weapon or imitation weapon

All three teens are expected to appear in London court on July 8, 2024, in relation to the charges.