Victim of construction accident dies of injuries

A man working on a Lucan-area home last week has passed away.

Collin Mastorakos was injured in a construction accident on Sainsbury Line on April 29.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. on April 29, police and paramedics were dispatched for the report of an person who suffered life threatening injuries in a construction accident.

He died in hospital the next day.

The ministry of labour is investigating.