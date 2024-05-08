LONDON
London

    • Victim of construction accident dies of injuries

    Colin Mastorakos
    Share

    A man working on a Lucan-area home last week has passed away.

    Collin Mastorakos was injured in a construction accident on Sainsbury Line on April 29.

    At approximately 10:34 a.m. on April 29, police and paramedics were dispatched for the report of an person who suffered life threatening injuries in a construction accident.

    He died in hospital the next day.

    The ministry of labour is investigating.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News