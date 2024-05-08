LONDON
London

    • OPP report fatal crash in Seaforth

    OPP have closed a portion of Sparling Street in Seaforth after a crash. May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) OPP have closed a portion of Sparling Street in Seaforth after a crash. May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Police in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash in Seaforth.

    At 10:27 a.m., first responders were called to a crash on Sparling Street.

    According to police, a 74-year-old person from Seaforth was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    Sparling Street was closed between John Street and Market Street for the investigation but has since reopened.

