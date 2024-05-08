Another arrest for London police officer currently suspended with pay

A London police officer was arrested while off duty on Tuesday, in relation to a criminal harassment investigation into repeated communication with a victim over email and phone.

Juan Ernesto Romero-Hernandez, 47, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m., in north end of the city and transported to the London Police Service Headquarters Detention Unit.

At the time of the arrest, police said the off-duty officer was found to be in breach of court-imposed conditions.

Hernandez is charged with criminal harassment by repeated communication and fail to comply with release order.

The officer with 20 years of experience is currenlty suspended with pay after being arrested in December 2023, when he was charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstructing an officer.