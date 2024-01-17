Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges

A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.

LPS said that on Dec. 12, 2023, officers responded to an incident involving an off-duty police officer.

The officer was arrested at the scene, taken into custody, and released with conditions.

Police said no serious injuries occurred due to this incident.

Const. Juan Romero-Hernandez, 46, has been charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstructing an officer.

The, police said Romero-Hernandez was further charged with failing to comply with an undertaking on Dec. 23, 2023, for allegedly breaching a condition of his release.

The 19-year LPS veteran has been suspended with pay.

The chief of police can only suspend without pay if the police officer is convicted of an offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

He is expected to appear in a London court Thursday to answer to the charges.

LPS said they would not be commenting further as this matter is before the courts.