'Something Londoners should be very proud of': Airshow London named best air show in North America
When it comes to air shows in North America, the Forest City is the top of its class, according to the results of a recent contest.
According to a news release, Airshow London was named the top air show across North America by the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Contest, a property of USA Today.
Like previous years, London was the only Canadian air show to make this year’s list.
Nominees for the 2024 contest were chosen by a panel of industry experts and editors from USA Today and 10Best.com, followed by the public being invited to vote daily for four weeks to determine the winner.
“We are extremely proud to have been voted as the best air show in North America for three years running,” said Holly Doty, Airshow London executive director. “Being the only Canadian show nominated was already an awesome compliment but to win, wow, we are so thankful.”
Since its introduction, Airshow London continues to dazzle guests and sells out year-after-year. Approximately 2,500 vehicles are parked each day, totalling between 25,000 to 30,000 guests annually.
In 2020 Airshow London piloted the drive-in format, allowing the air show to be the only one to operate that year.
Since its introduction, this format has been a tremendous hit with guests, selling out every year.
“Our team of staff and volunteers dedicate so much of their time and energy to put on an incredible event for our guests, and this show of support from our fans across North America,” said Doty.
Last year, Airshow London welcomed 6,800 parked vehicles – totalling more than 27,000 people – over three days to London International Airport and hosted an “unprecedented” eight U.S. military teams.
This year’s show showcase RCAF Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the RCAF CF-18 Demonstration Team, and U.S. participation from the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the North American P-51 Mustang, and the U.S. Golden Knights.
Notable for 2024’s show will be the U.K.’s esteemed Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, who will perform alongside the Hawker Sea Fury.
“We are so grateful for the continued support and participation from the Royal Canadian Air Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corp, and other organizations which attract a lot of attention from fans, locally and from afar,” said Gerry Vanderhoek, Airshow London director of air operations.
He continued, “The continued support over Airshow London’s eight years has been an integral part of growing the show’s reputation as one of the best military displays in Canada and the U.S. This type of recognition really puts London on the map as a world class aviation event and something Londoners should be very proud of.”
