LONDON, ONT -- Hot enough for ya? Well, just a couple more days and London and surrounding areas should see a break from the heat, and just maybe some rain as well.

When it’s hot in southwestern Ontario, it’s hot, in fact Thursday will be hotter in London than in Orlando, Florida.

The high in London on Thursday will be 35 degrees and feel like 41 according to Environment Canada. Meanwhile in Orlando the high will be 34 degrees, but feel just as humid.

Heat Warnings remain in place across the region Thursday.

All that humidity and heat that we have been feeling for more than a week is expected to break by the weekend and with it might come some much-needed rain.

And the region needs rain.

For many regional farmers it has been roughly three weeks since their fields last saw some rain.

However, while the heat may break, rain isn’t a slam dunk for all areas.

Friday will remain hot but there is a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the London area according to Environment Canada.

Saturday temperatures cool to a high of 27 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are predicted to be 25 and 26 degrees respectively, and both days have a 40 per cent chance of showers.

By Tuesday the weather agency is predicting the return of sun and temperatures near 30 degrees.