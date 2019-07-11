Featured
Weapons investigation underway in London's northeast
Police and paramedics were called to an Oakville Avenue address for a weapons investigation in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:59PM EDT
Two men were arrested, with one taken to hospital, after a weapons call at an Oakville Avenue home on Thursday morning.
Police responded around 11 a.m. as part of a weapons investigation.
Officials say one man was taken to hospital due to a medical condition unrelated to the incident.
The arrest was made without incident, and police say the investigation continues.