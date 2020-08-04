LONDON, ONT -- Four-year-old Natalie Ouellette has never been able to walk on her own but there is hope that may change, however her custom walker that helps her walk was taken from her, and her family just wants it back.

Natalie, who is from St. Thomas Ont., has cerebral palsy and uses the custom yellow Crocodile Walker (pictured above) to help her walk, but it went missing during a recent trip to London, Ont.

Natalie has recently underwent Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery in Toronto at Sick Kids Hospital.

The surgery may help her walk on her own one day, but while she undergoes intense rehabilitation she needs her custom walker to get around.

“We just want it back,” said Natalie’s mother Emily Ouellette. “They can drop it off at the police station or whatever, we just want it back.”

The family was on a weekend pass back to the London region to visit family when they decided to take Natalie for ice cream on Sunday at the Marble Slab location on Wonderland Road South.

The walker was left outside momentarily and sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. it was taken.

The walker is worth roughly $1,500 and being off work for months in order to be in Toronto with Natalie means it would be costly to replace for the family.

The walker is a size one Yellow Crocodile Walker with custom handle bars and is covered in stickers.

The family is asking that anyone who finds the walker or may have any information as to its whereabouts to contact London police.

The family can also be contacted privately at emilyouellette19@gmail.com

With reporting from CTV's Celine Zadorsky.