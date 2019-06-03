

CTV London





London police say five men were charged during a 'john' sweep conducted last Thursday.

The men are alleged to have communicated with undercover officers to obtain sexual services.

Three London men, a St. Thomas man and a Mississauga man, ranging in age from 77 to 79 years old, were charged and released with future court dates.

As part of an initiative to combat human trafficking, London police are posting the names of suspects charged with soliciting sex.