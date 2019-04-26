

CTV London





A 30 year old male and a 60 year old male, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged Wednesday night with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The 60 year old male was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to stop for a peace officer.

The arrests were made through a project led by the London Polices Service's Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit.

Both men have been released but are scheduled to appear in court.