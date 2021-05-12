Advertisement
OPP investigating fatal crash in Wardsville
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:59PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:11AM EDT
Wardsville, Ont. crash on Longwoods Road on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A crash that closed Longwoods Road west of London Wednesday evening has left a woman dead.
Emergency crews were called to Longwoods Road and Hagerty Road in Wardsville just before 7 p.m. after a pickup truck and a car crashed into each other.
The crash occurred next to the community's fire station.
Seventy-eight-year-old Frances Labadie of Dutton-Dunwich Township died in the crash.
Longwoods Road was closed for some time in each direction by Middlesex OPP for an investigation, but reopened overnight.
The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation into the crash.
RELATED IMAGES