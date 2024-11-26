'What I envision is a low barrier shelter': Woodstock council endorses mayor’s proposal for homelessness service centre

Woodstock City Council has endorsed a proposal by Mayor Jerry Acchione to create a new shelter for those currently living on Woodstock streets and in encampments. The so-called homelessness service centre would be paid for by a recent cash windfall from the province.

Woodstock resident Andrew Blackmore said it can’t happen soon enough.

“We have a lot of homeless here in Woodstock and the surrounding area that don’t have a place to go, and they just take over everything,” commented Blackmore.

Woodstock is receiving $1.99 million from the province’s Building Faster Fund after exceeding its target for housing starts in 2023.

The money would be used to buy property for the service centre, explained Mayor Acchione.

“What I envision is a low barrier shelter system that accepts couples, maybe has a storage spot for stuff that they’re collecting. Somewhere they can go, stay an entire day and night,” he said.

Woodstock currently has 50 shelter beds in three different locations. It’s a model the mayor said is not practical.

“They have to be out first thing in the morning, so there’s that quick, ‘you gotta pack up and go again,’” he said.

Woodstock council’s vote on the mayor’s proposal came in at 4-3. Among those opposed, Councillor Mark Schadenberg, who said the money could be better spent on infrastructure projects.

“Only so much money to spend out there, and to earmark 1.99 million to a homelessness project that doesn’t have a plan - there’s no building purchase, there’s no land purchase. What it is, is a good idea that has no backing behind it, no structure or framework to it,” said Schadenberg.

The proposed service centre would be created in partnership with Oxford County. County council still has to sign off on the arrangement.

County Council will consider a notice of motion from the mayor on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Woodstock has a deadline of March 2026 to spend the provincial funding, which can only be used for housing related projects.

“We’re taking resources, and we’re taking it away from other things to try to clean up encampments, and just keep throwing band aids on something. We’re not helping the solution,” said Mayor Acchione.