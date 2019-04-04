

CTV London





As part of their effort to combat human trafficking, London police have posted the names of four people accused of soliciting sex.

This is the first time police have released the names of alleged 'johns' under the new initiative, although they are usually part of the public record accessible at the London courthouse.

The men range in age from 18 to 70 years old, three are from London and one is from Toronto.

Police posted the names of the men in a news release on their website, sharing that link on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, though they did not repeat the names in the social media posts.

The 'john sting' was reportedly conducted Wednesday night at a London hotel, during which the men are alleged to have made contact with an undercover officer to purchase sex.

Each of the four men was charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

All were released with future court dates.