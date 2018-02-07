Featured
Warrant issued for arrest of London man following alleged counterfeit money operation
Christopher Lee Pittman
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 1:49PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 1:55PM EST
Police are searching for a London man after seizing a money-making machine and other items from a Highbury Avenue home.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Lee Pittman, 33, following the raid on January 26.
Police say the machine was being used to make $20, $50 and $100 US bills.
Among the items seized are:
- USB drive with images of US Federal Reserve $50 and $20 banknotes with various serial numbers
- A suspected counterfeit $100 banknote
- Security seal stamp
- 8.5 x 11” textured paper displaying US Federal Reserve $50, $20, and $100 banknotes
The serial numbers on the materials seized as match a number of counterfeit bills that have been seized recently in the London area.
Pittman is charged with:
- Possess counterfeit money x 2;
- Making counterfeit money x 2; and
- Forgery
- Possess counterfeit money
- Making counterfeit money.