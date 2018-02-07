

CTV London





Police are searching for a London man after seizing a money-making machine and other items from a Highbury Avenue home.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Lee Pittman, 33, following the raid on January 26.

Police say the machine was being used to make $20, $50 and $100 US bills.

Among the items seized are:

USB drive with images of US Federal Reserve $50 and $20 banknotes with various serial numbers

A suspected counterfeit $100 banknote

Security seal stamp

8.5 x 11” textured paper displaying US Federal Reserve $50, $20, and $100 banknotes

The serial numbers on the materials seized as match a number of counterfeit bills that have been seized recently in the London area.

Pittman is charged with: