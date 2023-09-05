Veltman Trial, Day 2: Jury Selection

Jury selection in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman — who's accused of running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. more than two years ago in an alleged hate motivated attack — will enter its second day on Wednesday.

DAY ONE OF THE VELTMAN TRIAL

In a Windsor court on Tuesday, jury selection officially got underway.

Speaking from outside Windsor’s Superior Court on Tuesday, Abd Alfatah Twakkal, chair of the London Council of Imams told reporters, “We want the trial to be victim centric.”

“We need to keep the family at the forefront of our thoughts because four people in our community were killed and we must never lose sight of that,” he added.

During the media briefing, Aasiyah Khan, chief operating officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the Afzaal family will not be making statements during the trial and asked for privacy.

As soon as jury selection is complete, opening statements will be heard.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON DAY TWO OF THE TRIAL

Jury selection will continue on Wednesday.

THE JUNE 2021 ATTACK

The family of five were out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in west London on the evening of June 6, 2021 when they were struck by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four members of the Afzaal family died — father Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and 74-year-old grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine year old boy, who is now 11 years of age, and is being cared for by relatives.

Moments after the crash, Veltman was arrested approximately four kilometres away from the scene in a shopping mall parking lot off of Oxford Street West.

The 22-year-old Veltman faces four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder in the deaths of the Afzaal family.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the fall of 2022, the trial was moved to Windsor.

The tragedy made headlines across Canada and around the world, with the Muslim community denouncing the violence and speaking out against Islamophobia.

— With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske