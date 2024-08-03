What's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday

LONDON
    Lots of people use the Civic Holiday weekend to soak up the summer weather before it slips away, but it’s important to plan ahead as many people are taking the time off, and many local shops, restaurants and attractions may have adjusted hours.

    Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last-minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday weekend.

     

    OPEN

    • Many city pools and splashpads are open, and there are lots of recreational activities available (https://london.ca/civicholidayrec)
    • Storybook Gardens
    • Boler Mountain
    • The Factory
    • East Park
    • London Children’s Museum
    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Bars, restaurants and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Movie theatres
    • CF Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Most LCBO locations

     

    CLOSED

    • Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
    • City Hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices, and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office
    • Middlesex-London Health Unit offices
    • London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
    • All branches of the London Public Library
    • Banks
    • Most Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Most major grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Garbage collection rescheduled for August 6

