What's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday

Lots of people use the Civic Holiday weekend to soak up the summer weather before it slips away, but it’s important to plan ahead as many people are taking the time off, and many local shops, restaurants and attractions may have adjusted hours.

Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last-minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday weekend.

OPEN

Many city pools and splashpads are open, and there are lots of recreational activities available (https://london.ca/civicholidayrec)

Storybook Gardens

Boler Mountain

The Factory

East Park

London Children’s Museum

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Bars, restaurants and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

CF Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Most LCBO locations

CLOSED