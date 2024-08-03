Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401

Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.

The collision near Duart Road took place just before 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover involving a passenger vehicle that crossed the centre median.

Both occupants have been transported to a local hospital, the driver with life-threatening injuries, the passenger with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the highway was closed in both directions this morning, at this time all westbound lanes, and one eastbound lane from Orford Road to Furnival Road remain closed while police investigate the collision.