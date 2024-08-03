Londoner secures Senior PGA of Canada title

A Londoner has secured the Senior PGA of Canada title, shooting an impressive 67-60-65.

Alan McLean shot 24-under the recommended in three rounds at Parcours du Vieux Village in Bromont, QC.

Those in favour of early reporting would have said that his near 59 on Wednesday would be the highlight of the week, however, on the 5th hole, McLean hammered a drive down to 160-yards out.

“I hit it and it was all over the flag and my caddie said ‘oh this could go in’, it was hard to tell because we were below the green if it landed before the pin or after the pin, but now I know it landed after and rolled back, but we didn’t see it go in. Someone behind the green yelled and threw their hands up,” said McLean.

The victory was one that McLean has been working toward for some time, “I’ve had an opportunity to work on my game this year, but the rewards haven’t been there. The past 36 holes something clicked, and I made some putts, hit shots close and kept the ball in front of me,”

The Londoner was excited to be bringing the title home, “I’m very honoured. I feel like the tournament has so much strength and I hope we just keep getting stronger and with the support of Calven (Wang) and Dean (Larsen) from GOLFTEC we have the opportunity to make this tournament special,” said McLean. “I’ve always said this in my career but golf, I think, needs a boost and we need to get more professionals competing and hopefully we can get more players out because this is a fantastic week and the comradery is first class.”