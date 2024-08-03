LONDON
London

    • Crews deploy watercraft in search for missing child last seen entering Thames River

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    Share

    Fire and emergency crews continued to search on Saturday for a child reported seen entering the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North on Thursday afternoon.

    No expense has been spared in the search, which has involved everything from upriver dams being used to lower water levels, a large crew wading through the water, and an OPP search helicopter.

    Although many members of the public are well intentioned and desire to help searchers, law enforcement reminds the public that the water remains dangerous and unpredictable for those not properly equipped to search. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Meet the viral Olympians winning medals and hearts

    More than a few Olympians from all over the world are becoming viral sensations, either for their funny and frank TikTok presences or their impeccably cool performances during the Olympics. Here are some of this year's breakout Olympic stars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News