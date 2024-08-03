Crews deploy watercraft in search for missing child last seen entering Thames River

Fire and emergency crews continued to search on Saturday for a child reported seen entering the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North on Thursday afternoon.

No expense has been spared in the search, which has involved everything from upriver dams being used to lower water levels, a large crew wading through the water, and an OPP search helicopter.

Although many members of the public are well intentioned and desire to help searchers, law enforcement reminds the public that the water remains dangerous and unpredictable for those not properly equipped to search.