'We’re going West to the city limits'; Crews deploy watercraft in search of missing girl in Thames River
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
“We're still working with the London Police, OPP dive team and our crews are in the water,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell of the London Fire Department.
“We are making our way West to the city limits and we will work, again today until dusk to, hopefully be able to conclude the search.”
Search crews continue to comb the river for a child last seen entering the Thames River on Thursday (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The OPP helicopter was flying low over the river near the decommissioned Springbank Dam, while the Fanshawe Dam has been closed to reduce the water levels, allowing the search teams to walk in waste-high water in the Thames River.
“We're working our way to the west with, the flow of the river,” said Shewell.
“It is difficult situations with the current, water levels and our crews are working in hot conditions. We’ll continue to search until we bring closure.”
An OPP search helicopter in the search for a missing child last seen entering the Thames River, August 3, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London Police told CTV News efforts are continuing to find the child, but would like the public to avoid the river while first responders do their job.
An online fundraiser for the family has identified the child as “Anna” and is “praying she is found soon.”
