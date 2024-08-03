'It’s a mini-Olympics'; 3,500 athletes competing in Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
“The Olympics is a goal of mine, so it's kind of like a mini-Olympics,” said Sam Moore, a 14-year-old volleyball player from London, who attends Oakridge Secondary School.
“This is where I practice trying to become the best player I can be and being able to play for my friends’ family, it’s amazing”.
Sam Moore, a 14-year-old volleyball player from London, Ont. is participating in the Ontario Summer Games (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
At City Wide Field, the London Whitecaps have both the 2008 boys and girls participating in the OSG.
"It's amazing to see eight clubs, right across the province, compete here in London,” said Abbi Lezizidis, president of London Whitecaps Soccer Club.
“It's an absolute thrill and honor to have our two teams here. They're being housed in the Olympic Village kind of thing over at Western. They are getting the whole experience even though the games are in London, they get to be part of the village so it’s a life memory”.
At Western University, there are multiple sports taking place on the track and the back fields.
Lexa McCord of Orillia captured the 16U girls 300 metre hurdles.
“it was good because I wasn't expecting it at all,” said McCord.
Lexa McCord of Orillia clears the final hurdle en route to victory in the Ontario Summer Games (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“I'm not a part of a track club or anything, so this is like my first time doing this and it's really fun. I've met a lot of people that I really like and it feels like OFSAA because it’s the same track.”
The OSG continue into Sunday where they will have championships in the team sports including Soccer, hockey and Baseball.
Organizers had a tough day Friday after heavy rain, but got the schedule sorted out, and were able to continue on time.
“3,500 participants from all corners of of Ontario and volunteers from as far away as Thunder Bay,” said Dave De Kelver, general manager of the OSG.
“We had a good crowd of almost 5,000 people in the stands at the opening ceremonies on Thursday night, and big shout out to the volunteers in London who've made this happen.
Packed risers at Western's Alumni Stadium on August 1, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
We have 600 hard workers this weekend and we’ve had comments from people outside the city saying how fun this is to be part of it. It’s been terrific.”
A schedule for the remaining events can be found here:
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Canadians win silver, bronze in Olympic men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo has won the silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
Donald Trump proposes to debate Harris on Fox, her campaign calls him 'scared'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany's Nuerburgring auto racing track
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Opposition leader joins rally calling for Venezuela presidential election results to be overturned
Thousands of people rallied in the streets of Venezuela's capital Saturday, waving the national flag and singing the national anthem in support of an opposition candidate they believe won the presidential election by a landslide.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.