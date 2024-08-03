'It’s a mini-Olympics'; 3,500 athletes competing in Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont.

While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.

“The Olympics is a goal of mine, so it's kind of like a mini-Olympics,” said Sam Moore, a 14-year-old volleyball player from London, who attends Oakridge Secondary School.

“This is where I practice trying to become the best player I can be and being able to play for my friends’ family, it’s amazing”.

Sam Moore, a 14-year-old volleyball player from London, Ont. is participating in the Ontario Summer Games (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

At City Wide Field, the London Whitecaps have both the 2008 boys and girls participating in the OSG.

"It's amazing to see eight clubs, right across the province, compete here in London,” said Abbi Lezizidis, president of London Whitecaps Soccer Club.

“It's an absolute thrill and honor to have our two teams here. They're being housed in the Olympic Village kind of thing over at Western. They are getting the whole experience even though the games are in London, they get to be part of the village so it’s a life memory”.

At Western University, there are multiple sports taking place on the track and the back fields.

Lexa McCord of Orillia captured the 16U girls 300 metre hurdles.

“it was good because I wasn't expecting it at all,” said McCord.

Lexa McCord of Orillia clears the final hurdle en route to victory in the Ontario Summer Games (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I'm not a part of a track club or anything, so this is like my first time doing this and it's really fun. I've met a lot of people that I really like and it feels like OFSAA because it’s the same track.”

The OSG continue into Sunday where they will have championships in the team sports including Soccer, hockey and Baseball.

Organizers had a tough day Friday after heavy rain, but got the schedule sorted out, and were able to continue on time.

“3,500 participants from all corners of of Ontario and volunteers from as far away as Thunder Bay,” said Dave De Kelver, general manager of the OSG.

“We had a good crowd of almost 5,000 people in the stands at the opening ceremonies on Thursday night, and big shout out to the volunteers in London who've made this happen.

Packed risers at Western's Alumni Stadium on August 1, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

We have 600 hard workers this weekend and we’ve had comments from people outside the city saying how fun this is to be part of it. It’s been terrific.”

A schedule for the remaining events can be found here:

London 2024 Ontario Summer Games