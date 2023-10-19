Veltman murder trial: Jury not sitting Friday
WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers
The accused in a terrorism trial in Windsor returned to the stand for a sixth day Thursday.
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has already admitted to the jury he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family in June 2021 in London, Ont.
He has also pleaded not guilty to all charges including terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY?
Veltman was cross-examined by assistant Crown attorney Jennifer Moser and was asked about his understanding of terrorism.
“I’m going to suggest to you sir, your end goal in all of this was to overthrow western governments,” Moser said to Veltman.
“Crashing into Muslims does not overthrow governments,” he replied.
Veltman denies now that he started planning his attack as early as March 2021, although that is what he told police less than 24 hours after the attack.
The jury has also learned Veltman ordered a bulletproof vest and military-style helmet online a few months before the attack and he took possession of a pickup truck in mid-May.
“You knew you committed a terrorist attack on June 6, 2021, in your mind, sir,” Moser said.
Veltman responded, “I knew how extreme the event was when he [Det. Bourdeau] told me four people were killed.”
The jury was asked to leave the courtroom Thursday after Moser started to go into a mental assessment of Veltman after he was charged.
The legal arguments that ensued are subject to a publication ban because they were heard in the absence of the jury.
Moser also read some of Veltman’s alleged statements to the doctor including, “I wanted to hurt or kill an adult Muslim, not a child.”
In court Thursday, Veltman denied it was a direct quote but rather believed the doctor was summarizing Veltman’s thoughts.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON FRIDAY?
The Crown will continue its cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman, marking his seventh straight day on the stand.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
The third week of the trial heard testimony from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE
The prosecution rested its case on the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.
A RECAP OF WEEK SIX
During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
