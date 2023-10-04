Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 19
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
Testimony from a Windsor police digital forensic expert continued on Wednesday, and the jury heard excerpts from Nathaniel Veltman’s manifesto.
Here’s what you missed.
WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?
On Wednesday, the jury learned about “The White Awakening,” a manifesto written by Veltman about one month before the June 6, 2021 attack.
“I am a white nationalist,” Veltman wrote as he apologized for “rambling.”
“I keep changing my mind about what I want to say,” he wrote.
In the manifesto, Veltman outlined his views on religion, democracy and ideology. CTV News London made the decision to not report on offensive content contained in the manifesto.
He said he’s against multiculturalism and “mass immigration,” and believes there is a lot of “Muslim on white” crime, although he had no specific examples other than theories that had been debunked.
The jury also learned Veltman downloaded and viewed two videos of mass shootings and two other manifestos penned by mass shooters in two other countries.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON THURSDAY?
The Crown is expected to continue calling evidence on Thursday.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Number of Canadians who give up and leave emergency departments due to long wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
NDP rejects first draft of Liberal pharmacare bill as negotiations continue
The federal New Democrats have rejected the first draft of the Liberals' pharmacare legislation, in what the health minister describes as 'extremely fluid' negotiations over the highly anticipated bill.
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ottawa 'carefully' considering unsealing records after recognition of another Nazi veteran comes to light
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
Nearly half of Canadians choosing cost over nutrition when buying food due to high prices: survey
Under pressure from high food prices, a new survey shows almost half of Canadians are prioritizing the cost of their groceries instead of nutrition.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Park users question continued closure of Roos Island
More than five months after the City of Kitchener shut down access to Roos Island in Victoria Park, the area remains closed to the public – and some park users are frustrated.
Windsor
-
'We don’t have the support staff that we need': Union calls for greater supports to tackle rising school violence
Violence is on the rise at schools across Ontario and the country — and now the union representing affected teachers is aiming to ring the alarm bell with the Ministry of Education.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 19
Testimony from a Windsor police digital forensic expert continued on Wednesday, and the jury heard excerpts from Nathaniel Veltman’s manifesto. Here’s what you missed.
-
'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
Barrie
-
YMCA closing in on deal with City of Barrie for new facility location
After a years-long search, a major community stakeholder may be finding its new home in Barrie.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Suspects wanted for pouring gasoline on driveway and damaging cars at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects allegedly damaged cars, spray-painted private property and attempted to set a fire at a residence.
-
Woman says 'system failed' her family in Collingwood man's murder case
Jamie-Lynn Brennan left the Barrie courthouse frustrated on Wednesday, accusing the police of not doing enough to prevent the death of her uncle despite her multiple calls for help.
Northern Ontario
-
$100K or $646K? Court must decide how much woman stole from North Bay business
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Historic Manitoulin Island ferry being towed away for recycling
A historic ferry that has been moored on Manitoulin Island for nearly 50 years after being decommissioned in 1974 is being towed away Wednesday to be recycled and there is mixed reaction from residents.
-
Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion
An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Cornwall, Ont. homeowners call for action after vehicle crashes into backyard for 5th time
Homeowners in Cornwall, Ont. had a rude awakening last weekend when a car crashed through their backyard fence, narrowly missing their house.
-
Ontario 'asking questions' about Ottawa clinic charging membership fee, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the Ontario government and Ministry of Health will shut down any clinic charging for services covered by OHIP, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a $400 membership fee to access a nurse practitioner.
-
Condo sales drop in Ottawa
A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
-
One person in hospital after Moss Park stabbing
One person is in hospital following a late-night stabbing in Moss Park.
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Some Montreal residents can expect steep tax bill increases
Montrealers can expect to see a bump on their next tax bill as many boroughs are raising their local taxes, blaming inflation and the rising costs of contracts.
-
13 charged after investigation into 'grandparent scam' targeting seniors in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teen
Members from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave emergency departments due to long wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Winnipeg
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Storms, firewall issues cause Manitoba election day delays
Thunderstorms and website issues threw a series of curve balls at polling officials during Tuesday’s provincial election, the first to see the introduction of new technology meant to reduce lineups and get results faster.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by CTrain near Chinook Station
A pedestrian was struck by a CTrain near Chinook Station on Wednesday evening.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
-
Lethbridge police investigate alleged sexual assault involving high school football players
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old student at a Lethbridge high school.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint
Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.
-
Resident made several crosswalk complaints to city before fatal pedestrian crash
Residents of a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood say they were asking for signals at an area crosswalk even before a senior died on Tuesday.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Vancouver
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
-
'We can not continue to just warehouse our seniors in shelters': Growing homeless crisis sees more seniors with nowhere to live
Joseph Doran never imagined he'd retire from a lifetime of working and – at 86 years old – end up in a homeless shelter.
-
Vancouver councillors vote unanimously to review future of city’s 'view cones'
Vancouver’s skyline could look much different in the future, as councillors agree to review the future of the city’s “view cones.”