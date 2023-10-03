Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 18

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Week five of the Nathaniel Veltman trial got underway Tuesday after a four day-long break and heard testimony from a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service.

Here’s what you missed.

WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, from London continued Tuesday in a Windsor courtroom.

Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service was asked for an “independent analysis” of the data from electronic devices seized from Veltman’s apartment.

He testified Tuesday about his findings from the seized laptop.

Guan told the jury he found two email addresses and one account username, all using variations of Veltman’s name.

The jury also heard evidence about a document entitled “The White Awakening” found on the laptop, and a “shooting video” that was downloaded and opened eight times on the same laptop.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON WEDNESDAY?

Sgt. Liyu Guan is expected to continue his testimony, led by federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh, on Wednesday.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack, and from the arresting officer.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske