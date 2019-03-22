

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





It’s official, city councillor Michael van Holst will be taking the plunge into federal politics.

Van Holst was acclaimed as the conservative candidate in the riding of London-Fanshawe.

The riding is currently held by NDP MP Irene Mathyssen, who has already announced she does not intend to run again.

Van Holst says he will take a leave of absence from council when ‘the writ drops’ and campaigning officially begins.

Until then the Ward One councillor says his new role as a Conservative candidate will have no impact on his responsibilities at city hall.

He says, “Council’s a part-time job, I don’t have a full-time job and I don’t have a family to raise, so that puts me in a fine position to run a campaign and still be really involved in the important issues that we’ve got going on here at city hall.”

The fixed-date set for the next federal election is Oct. 21, 2019.