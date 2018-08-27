

CTV London





Member of Parliament for London Fanshawe (NDP) Irene Mathyssen has announced that she is retiring from federal politics.

Mathyssen has served four terms as MP for London-Fanshawe announced today in a media release that she will not be seeking re-election.

“It has been my distinct honour and pride to serve this community – as a mother, as a teacher, as a community member, as Member of Provincial Parliament, and as your Federal Member of Parliament,” Mathyssen is quoted in her statement.

She says she intends to remain active in a civilian capacity following her retirement.

The federal NDP will now work on finding a candidate to replace Mathyssen for the upcoming federal election in 2019.