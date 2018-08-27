Featured
Irene Mathyssen will not seek re-election
NDP MP Irene Mathyssen looks over documents at Museum London in London, Ont. on Wednesday, June 1, 2011. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 9:03AM EDT
Member of Parliament for London Fanshawe (NDP) Irene Mathyssen has announced that she is retiring from federal politics.
Mathyssen has served four terms as MP for London-Fanshawe announced today in a media release that she will not be seeking re-election.
“It has been my distinct honour and pride to serve this community – as a mother, as a teacher, as a community member, as Member of Provincial Parliament, and as your Federal Member of Parliament,” Mathyssen is quoted in her statement.
She says she intends to remain active in a civilian capacity following her retirement.
The federal NDP will now work on finding a candidate to replace Mathyssen for the upcoming federal election in 2019.