The owner of Masonville Place is considering redeveloping part of its north London Property.

Cadillac Fairview has told the City Planner that it would like to build some mid-rise residential buildings in the southern part of its parking lot.

It would also like to better connect transit to the new buildings and the mall. Meanwhile the mall will continue to operate as is.

Details of the addition will be revealed later this year during a public input meeting for a secondary plan in the Masonville area.