With Irene Mathyssen stepping away from federal politics the NDP need to find a nomination to take her place, but it seems a familiar name is stepping forward.

Mathyssen’s own daughter Lindsay Mathyssen has declared that she will run for the federal NDP nomination to take her mother’s place.

“As a life-long New Democrat, who has been politically active since I was 11 years old, I have seen the dedication and commitment required of a MP first-hand. For over a decade, I have worked side-by-side with the NDP Caucus on Parliament Hill, and I know what it takes to help people in London-Fanshawe,” said Lindsay Mathyssen in a release.

She most recently tried to get the NDP nomination in London North Centre back in 2015.