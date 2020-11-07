LONDON, ONT. -- The world waited, and waited, but at last media outlets in the United States are projecting that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, but what does that mean for Southwestern Ontario?

“It really doesn’t matter that much in terms of policy,” says Dan Bousfield, assistant professor of political science at Western University. “What you’re going to have is just the perception of better relations.”

It may be hard to measure how important that perception will be going forward, but Bousfield says for many it is important, especially in terms of investment.

The election was a nail biter and while Biden is the projected winner it is not yet clear if and how the results may be challenged by Trump and Republican Party.

Early on in the campaign Biden was seen as an underdog within the democratic party, but quickly rose to overtake frontrunners such as Bernie Sanders.

After securing, the nomination Biden’s team took the perhaps risky approach to let Donald Trump have the spotlight.

The election was fought amidst a backdrop of political unrest around police violence and systemic racism, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden approach seemed to work enough and now the former Vice President has the most powerful position in the western world.

The election grabbed the attention of the world, including here in Southwestern Ontario, but if what Bousfield says is correct, that in terms of policy not much will immediately affect us, why is it we care?

“So much of Canadian identity is built on anti-Americanism then on top of that this idea that we can focus down there to make us look better,” said Bousfield.

However, economics professor Stephen Williamson of Western University would argue there are several good reasons for people in Southwestern Ontario to be paying attention to U.S. policies and politics.

“You expect a more reasonable approach to abiding by trade agreements,” said Williamson, and for a region so heavily tied to the U.S. by trade he argues that can only be a good thing.

“We got more stability, better international relations … that’s good for us.”

He said there are also indirect economic benefits surrounding energy policy, noting that Biden is less friendly to fossil fuels which could be good news for Alberta which in turn may trickle down throughout the country.

Another way in which a Biden presidency may affect the region is in border states such as Michigan.

Williamson says that a Biden administration is more likely to provide fiscal support to states in general.

“That would be good for Canada, it increases economic activity, like in border states such as Michigan and Ohio. That would be good for this region.”

And while Williamson sees economic benefit he does note everything comes with a give and take.

He expects immigration restrictions to be eased which would allow more students to study and stay in the U.S. where those restrictions were encouraging students and talent to come to Canada instead.

That could have an effect on university communities such as London, Windsor, and Waterloo.

However, the general feeling seems to be that the next four years will likely bring more stability not only to U.S. but to our region as well.

“We do tend to mirror the kind of political movements and social movements of the states because we consume the same media and we’re so active in thinking about their political outcome, so it’s inevitable those cross over the border.”