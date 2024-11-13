Toronto Blue Jay Davis Schneider joins 2025 St. Thomas Sports Spectacular
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider and Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Vincent have joined the head table of the 2025 St. Thomas Sports Spectacular presented by Hydro One.
Schneider -a fan favourite – who is known for his trademark mustache, took the MLB by storm in 2023 when he became the first player in league history to collect nine hits, which included two home runs, in his first three games.
Vincent, a canoeist from Mississauga, won gold in the C-1 200 metres event and bronze in the C-2 500 metres event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won a bronze in the C-2 500 metres at the 2020 Olympic games.
The two join an already impressive head table for the event at the St. Anne’s Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. on January 23, 2025.
Head Table:
- Davis Schneider - Toronto Blue Jays
- Andre Reed - NFL Hall of Fame
- Adam Oates - NHL Hall of Fame
- Brendan Rodney- 2024 Olympic Gold Medallist (4x100 m relay)
- Katie Vincent - Olympic Gold Medallist (Canoe)
- Rick Mahorn - Detroit Pistons legend
- Terry Ryan - NHL Legend and Main Speaker
- Mike Wilner - Toronto Star Podcaster/Writer (Emcee)
More attendees are expected to be announced prior to the event.
Katie Vincent, from Mississauga, Ont. Celebrates as she stands on the podium after winning gold in the 200m canoe single final at the Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
In 1978, Father Patrick Costello, pastor of St. Anne’s Parish had the dream to invite celebrities from the world of sport to our community.
Since its inception, more than $1,000,000 has been raised to support a variety of projects for local Special Olympics and Community Living Elgin.
The St. Thomas Sports Spectacular is one of the largest events in the city and is organized and run by a dedicated committee of volunteers with a variety of backgrounds and reasons for taking part in this incredible cause.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and tickets are on sale for the public.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested on gun charges in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
What makes walking so great for your health and what else you need to do
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings
The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
Spy service officer denies threatening Montreal man who was later imprisoned in Sudan
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service official has denied threatening a Montreal man who was later imprisoned and allegedly tortured by authorities in Sudan.
Donald Trump picks Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
This Canadian airline will adopt Apple's new AirTag feature to help recover lost baggage. Here's how
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Canada bracing for 'tough' talks as Trump's pick calls northern border an 'extreme vulnerability'
The Canadian government is aware it's likely in for 'tough conversations' with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's administration, after his border czar said there is 'an extreme national security vulnerability' he intends to tackle at the Canada-U.S. border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.