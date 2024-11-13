Toronto Blue Jay Davis Schneider joins 2025 St. Thomas Sports Spectacular

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider and Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Vincent have joined the head table of the 2025 St. Thomas Sports Spectacular presented by Hydro One.

Schneider -a fan favourite – who is known for his trademark mustache, took the MLB by storm in 2023 when he became the first player in league history to collect nine hits, which included two home runs, in his first three games.

Vincent, a canoeist from Mississauga, won gold in the C-1 200 metres event and bronze in the C-2 500 metres event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won a bronze in the C-2 500 metres at the 2020 Olympic games.

The two join an already impressive head table for the event at the St. Anne’s Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. on January 23, 2025.

Head Table:

Davis Schneider - Toronto Blue Jays

Andre Reed - NFL Hall of Fame

Adam Oates - NHL Hall of Fame

Brendan Rodney- 2024 Olympic Gold Medallist (4x100 m relay)

Katie Vincent - Olympic Gold Medallist (Canoe)

Rick Mahorn - Detroit Pistons legend

Terry Ryan - NHL Legend and Main Speaker

Mike Wilner - Toronto Star Podcaster/Writer (Emcee)

More attendees are expected to be announced prior to the event.

Katie Vincent, from Mississauga, Ont. Celebrates as she stands on the podium after winning gold in the 200m canoe single final at the Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

In 1978, Father Patrick Costello, pastor of St. Anne’s Parish had the dream to invite celebrities from the world of sport to our community.

Since its inception, more than $1,000,000 has been raised to support a variety of projects for local Special Olympics and Community Living Elgin.

The St. Thomas Sports Spectacular is one of the largest events in the city and is organized and run by a dedicated committee of volunteers with a variety of backgrounds and reasons for taking part in this incredible cause.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and tickets are on sale for the public.