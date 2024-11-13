Marion Simpson, mother, educator and athlete, passes away
Just weeks after reuniting with Victor Garber, and a few weeks shy of her 89th birthday, Marion Simpson passed away on Nov. 7.
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
Garber was teary-eyed as he walked into a brunch being held in his honour, to see Simpson, telling her, "You were my favourite teacher."
Marion's daughter, Christine Simpson, formerly of Sportsnet, told CTV News in October her mother had dementia and has had a lot of health issues.
According to her obituary, Marion was an accomplished educator who led a very active life, earning a bronze medal at the 1952 Olympic Games trials and earning a spot on the Olympic team, as well as helping to transform the University of Western Ontario cheerleading team from a traditional singing support group to the gymnastic level spectacle it is known for today.
Marion was also the mother of former NHL players Craig and Dave Simpson.
Marion Simpson is seen in these undated photos. (Source: Harris Funeral Home)
